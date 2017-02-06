Mead Johnson releases statement about possible takeover by British company

Mead Johnson has released a statement about the possibility of the company being purchased by a British company in a $16.7 billion deal.

While it is the longstanding policy of Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) not to comment on market speculation or rumors, in response to media reports and a subsequent statement released by Reckitt Benckiser plc (RB), the company confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire the outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash.

Mead Johnson notes that no agreement has been completed, and there are no assurances that any transaction will result from these discussions. The company does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a formal agreement has been reached or discussions have been terminated.

Mead Johnson remains committed to doing what is best for its shareholders, employees and, as always, the children, families and health care professionals around the world who trust and depend on its products and expertise.

Evansville is home to Mead Johnson's Global Operations Center and their first Pediatric Institute Tech Center.

MJ reps tell me "no agreement has been completed, and there are no assurances that any transaction will result from these discussions.. — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) February 6, 2017

Almost 1k people work at their Evansville campus, earning $85 million. pic.twitter.com/HJvqh0OG64 — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) February 6, 2017

Mead Johnson develops, manufactures and distributes more than 70 products in over 50 countries. They're best known for Enfamil infant formula.

Reckitt Benckiser brands include Lysol, Woolite and Scholl.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.