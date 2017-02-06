Community input sought in DCPS superintendent search

The Daviess County Public School Board of Education is in the process of selecting a new superintendent and is asking for the community's input.

The current superintendent, Owens Saylor, is retiring on June 30.

School officials say parents, staff and members of the community are invited to take part in an anonymous survey to share thoughts about characteristics that are most important in a superintendent.

The survey is administered and results will be compiled by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

The survey is now open and will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Paper copies are available upon request by contacting DCPS public information officer Lora Wimsatt at 270-852-7000 or by writing to contact@dcps.org.

