Community input sought in DCPS superintendent search

If you saw a 200-foot foaming spray at the Evansville Airport on Wednesday, it wasn't a plane on fire but community firefighting agencies field training for chemical fires in the community.More >>
There are new details on the 215-acre Promenade development on Evansville's east side.More >>
Crews were called to a reported fire at Sportsman's Grille and Billards in Evansville.More >>
The EPD K9 Unit is hosting the United States Police Canine Association Region 5 for the 2017 police K9 field trials.More >>
The new Linda White Hospice House on Deaconess' downtown campus is close to opening. Ziemer Funeral Homes presented the Deaconess Foundation with a $10,000 check.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
