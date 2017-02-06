Boonville Polar Plunge raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana

Some Polar Plungers prepare to jump in at Scales Lake

Close to 200 people jumped into Scales Lake in Boonville on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

191 Polar Plungers participated in this year's Warrick County event, some of them decked out in crazy costumes.

Many attended an After Splash Bash lunch and auction after the plunge at Boonville High School.

The event raised $32,694.58. There is still time to donate at www.polarplungeIN.org.

Another Polar Plunge is planned in Petersburg, Indiana, on February 25.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take the plunge in 2017 at 18 events across Indiana.

The Polar Plunge has raised more than $3 million to support Special Olympics Indiana.

