WATCH: Byron has the timeline & threat details for today's potentially severe weather.

CALM BEFORE STORMS? We'll have a little patchy fog early this morning, with skies becoming cloudy with scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Tonight showers and storms are likely, with severe storms possible. On Tuesday, we have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The primary storm threat will be hail and wind with pockets of torrential rainfall. High temps in the upper 60's. Byron has the timeline on Sunrise.

EPIC COMEBACK: The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions for the fifth time after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 in overtime at Houston. The Patriots trailed 28-3 in the third quarter before James White scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner on the first possession of OT. We'll have the details.

TRAVEL BAN UPDATE: President Trump's travel ban could be heading to the Supreme court. Another federal judge halted the ban, and families around the country affected by the president's order were able to reunite this weekend.

FLU OUTBREAK CLOSING: Public schools in Muhlenberg County are closed because of a flu outbreak. The district's Facebook page says classes won't resume until Wednesday. Steve Maugeri will have more on the story.

LONGEST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT: A flight that landed in New Zealand this morning is being called the longest commercial route ever flown. We'll have the details.

KENTUCKY TEENAGE MILLIONAIRE: A Kentucky teenager claims a one-million dollar Powerball prize. The Kentucky Lottery says 18-year-old Tanya Herrera of Campbellsville matched the first five of six numbers in last Wednesday's drawing.

SUPER BOWL RECAP: Lady Gaga delivered a mic-drop worthy performance during the Super Bowl half-time show last night. We'll have some highlights other items from the big game on Sunrise.

