Tri-Staters participate in Super Bowl watch parties

While some people enjoy the big game from their homes, lots of people went to local restaurants and bars to cheer on their team.

Whether you were cheering for the Patriots or the Falcons, it's safe to say there were a lot of eyes on the football game. We visited three local sports bars to see what team people in the Tri-State were rooting for.

The Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the team a lot of people we spoke with today were hoping would win.

We stopped into Buffalo Wild Wings, Sportsman's Grille and Billard, and Pistons Bar and Grill, all of which seemed to have a pretty decent amount of people watching the game.

"The crowd is great. We got a lot of our regulars in, plus more people that we didn't expect to come in," said Lacey Claymier, a bartender at Pistons. " We did a lot of promotions to get all the people in, which is really exciting and fun."

Promotions as big as a $5,000 giveaway at Pistons and free appetizers at Sportsman's.

Larry Goble, a regular Sunday night football watcher at Pistons, was certainly outnumbered with Falcons fans, but that wasn't stopping him from cheering on his team.

"I like the Patriots, I like Tom Brady, I would like to see history made," Larry said.

We also spoke with many residents before the halftime show, many didn't even know who was performing.

"Well if I told you, Lady Gaga, I like her, she is her own woman. I have respect for people like that, so that's good," said Rose Nicholson, one of the residents watching the game.

