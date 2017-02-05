Tri-Staters participate in Super Bowl watch parties

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Judson Street, south of Gum.More >>
It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Judson Street, south of Gum.More >>
In Gibson County, Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state-money to fix roads.More >>
In Gibson County, Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state-money to fix roads.More >>
Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.More >>
Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.More >>
The man accused of dragging a police chief is now in the Webster County jail.More >>
The man accused of dragging a police chief is now in the Webster County jail.More >>
Five Daviess County high school students put their heads together and came up with an entrepreneurial idea, that earned them state honors.More >>
Five Daviess County high school students put their heads together and came up with an entrepreneurial idea, that earned them state honors.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>