Heath advocates and lawmakers propose cigarette tax hike

INDIANA (WFIE) -

Health advocates and some lawmakers hope raising Indiana's cigarette tax by $1.50 will cut down on smoking.  

In Indiana, 20 percent of adults smoke. 

Public health officials say the increase is a pro-active approach to reducing the high smoking rate.  

It also comes at a convenient time as Republican leaders push for an infrastructure funding proposal that would take money currently devoted to general programs.

