USI drops match with Butler 6-1

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

 The University of Southern Indiana men's tennis team dropped its second consecutive match against NCAA Division I competition, as they were defeated by Butler University 6-1 Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore James Hardiman (Backwell Bristol, United Kingdom) continued to play well, as he accounted for USI's only point of the day. He defeated Mason Dragos at number two singles 6-3, 7-6 (4).

In doubles, the duo of Hardiman and freshman Denis Davydov (Chorvatsky Grob, Slovakia) were tied at four in their match, but the match was not finished as Butler had already won the point by winning the other two doubles matches.

The Screaming Eagles battled in their other matches, but were unable to come away on top.

USI will play its third NCAA Division I opponent in a row February 10, when they travel to Austin Peay State University. Start time is to be determined.

