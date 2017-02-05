UE Women’s Tennis gives IU its best effort

In Gibson County, Owensville city leaders are hoping to get state-money to fix roads.More >>
Salad World, on the north side of Evansville on Boonville-New Harmony Road, is closing.More >>
The man accused of dragging a police chief is now in the Webster County jail.More >>
Five Daviess County high school students put their heads together and came up with an entrepreneurial idea, that earned them state honors.More >>
Work has been brought to a halt on a controversial egg laying facility in Warrick County.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
