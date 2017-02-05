Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday on same day as Super Bowl

Dorothy Seibert isn't too much into football, but she says having her 100th birthday on the same day as the super bowl is pretty cool (WFIE)

While many people were waiting for Super Bowl 51 to start, one Evansville woman already had a head start on the party by also celebrating her 100th birthday.

Dorothy Seibert isn't too much into football, but she said having her 100th birthday on the same day as the Super Bowl is pretty cool.

Seibert is a resident at Heritage Center in Evansville, and workers at the Center helped her celebrate her birthday by throwing a party for her.

Family and other residents at the Center gathered for cake, food and presents with Dorothy on her birthday. Seibert's nephew Kenneth said his Aunt has lead a very healthy life, and although she has some medical problems, she's a tough woman and always pulls through.

Dorothy was pleased with the number of people who showed up to celebrate her birthday and she wasn't complaining about the gifts either.

"I couldn't believe it. It just makes me feel good," Dorothy said. "I got two clocks, one real nice, and the other one is smaller, it was nice. I got cookies and candy."

Seibert also had a close friend and former classmate show up to her party.

Her friend is not far behind her and will be celebrating her 100th birthday in June.

