The Big Man: Pro-Thunderbolts Al Graves

The average size of a professional hockey player in the NHL is right around six-foot-and-one-inch tall and weighs about 202 pounds.

Al Graves, a forward for the Professional Thunderbolts is at the average height standing at six-foot-and-one-inch, but he weighs in at 225 pounds. That stature has played a pretty big role for the team this season.

Graves has a somewhat nontraditional hockey background having played NCAA at Williams College, walked on at Notre Dame and spent two years at Cornell playing ACHA or Club and that path is one he is constantly having to overcome.

Graves is so grateful to have a shot at playing in the pros, but it hasn't all been picture perfect. At first, Head Coach Jeff Pyle gave him a tryout but then had to let him go.

"I told him go home, be patient, and I will try to bring you back in a week or two which kind of was the plan," Jeff Pyle said.

As promised, the phone rang and Graves turned down other opportunities to return to the ice at the Ford Center

"I was contacted by Roanoke. They actually had a contract for me to sign right away, and I turned them down without a second thought because I was confident that this was where I needed to be to advance my hockey career," Al Graves said.

Graves has now become a fan favorite. He delivers huge hits, something the fans love, and there is no place else Graves would rather be.

"It's always nice to feel appreciated because obviously going through the hockey ranks that hasn't always been the case for me, but I do thank the wonderful people of Evansville," Graves said. "It's an honor and a privilege to again represent this great city."

