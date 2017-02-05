Driver arrested for going down I-69 at 110 mph - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver arrested for going down I-69 at 110 mph

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Matthew Reiter, 19 (Source: ISP) Matthew Reiter, 19 (Source: ISP)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man was arrested for driving down I-69 at 110 miles per hour. 

State Police say when troopers pulled over 19-year-old Matthew Reiter, they smelled burnt marijuana. 

Officers performed a field sobriety test and troopers say it showed he was under the influence. 

He was arrested and taken to jail.

We're told he bonded out this morning.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly