Driver arrested for going down I-69 at 110 mph

An Evansville man was arrested for driving down I-69 at 110 miles per hour.

State Police say when troopers pulled over 19-year-old Matthew Reiter, they smelled burnt marijuana.

Officers performed a field sobriety test and troopers say it showed he was under the influence.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

We're told he bonded out this morning.

