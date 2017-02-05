No. 3 Maryland too much for IU Women's Basketball

No. 3 Maryland was too much for Indiana Women’s Basketball on Sunday afternoon as it fell 92-56 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Junior forward Amanda Cahill led Indiana with 16 points and nine rebounds while senior guard Alexis Gassion added nine points, grabbed seven boards and distributed a game-high seven assists. Senior center Jenn Anderson added eight points on 4-for-6 shooting but as a whole, the Hoosiers struggled from the field for the second-straight game as it shot a season-low 31.9 percent.

Junior guard Tyra Buss added seven points to go along with a season-high eight rebounds and dished out four assists to go along with four steals.

Maryland (23-1, 11-0 B1G) dominated much of the stat sheet, outrebounding IU, 47-32, and held it to its second fewest trips to the line as it went just 9-for-14 from the charity stripe.

IU (15-8, 5-5 B1G) scored on its opening possession on a transition pass from Buss to Gassion. Cahill’s corner three put her team up 7-4 with 6:55 remaining but Maryland quickly tied it up on an and-1 opportunity before a 10-0 run helped the Terps separate themselves in the opening frame, taking a 27-13 lead.

In the second, Indiana struggled to score in the early goings and held without a field goal until the 5:31 mark when Gassion found Anderson underneath. The Hoosiers picked up the offensive pace near the end of the quarter, going 4-for-5 on a flurry of buckets from Buss and Cahill – who found herself in double figures in the first half with 1:27 to play before half. But it was a 56.3 field goal percentage that elevated Maryland to a 46-27 halftime lead.

It didn’t get any easier for the Hoosiers in the second half, who struggled in the third quarter, getting outscored 28-9 and shooting 23.1 percent in the frame. IU mustered up 20 points in the fourth but were limited by poor shooting – going 31.9 percent in the final quarter as it picked up its second-straight loss.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Teri Moren

“Obviously, we’re disappointed. It’s a great team in Maryland. A Final Four caliber kind of team. They’re good, they’re starting five is tremendous and then they just bring in solid players off the bench. They get contribution from a bunch of different kids. But their starting five is as good, if not better than the very best teams in the country. I felt really good about our approach the last two days. I think our kids were excited about the opportunity to play Maryland. Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot it well enough to win this afternoon. We still got out-rebounded, we knew that was going to be a key to the game. One of the reason is, they almost shot 60% to our 31%. There’s a lot more defensive rebounds out there to get for them than offensive. I’m not surprised by that. I was frustrated in the third quarter with our nine points to their 28 points. I felt like our kids had an opportunity there, and looked like they were about to give in. We got the quick timeout and just challenged them to finish this thing off in the right. There were plays still out there to be made and I thought that we responded. I can’t say that we’re pleased with the way we played basketball for 40 minutes but that’s a really good team and I don’t want to take anything away from Maryland. We had to come in here not only to win but stay close, we didn’t play well enough.”

UP NEXT

A Wednesday night tilt awaits as Indiana travels to Rutgers. Tipoff in Piscataway is set for 7 p.m. ET on BTN Plus.

