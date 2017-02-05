Hoops Live: Wood Memorial vs North East Dubois Girls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Wood Memorial vs North East Dubois Girls

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
In the 1-A girls sectional title, Snow White and the seven Dwarfs came to see Wood Memorial and Dubois square off.

Wood Memorial eventually pulls away, and gets the win, 59-42, to advance to regional play.

