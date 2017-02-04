Car found in CVS hit-and-run

According to officials, the car was found, but the driver was not inside (WFIE)

We have an update on a hit and run that occurred on Saturday at the CVS Pharmacy on Green River Road.

According to officials, the car was found, but the driver was not inside.

Officials confirmed the crash was a hit-and-run. The driver crashed into the building and caused damage to the inside and exterior.

Crews are now working on fixing the wall. We're told at least $100,000 in damage was done to the building.

For now, several aisles near the damage will be closed off. Management at the CVS told us they're hoping everything will be fixed in about a week.

If you have any information, call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.