Broughton Wins Mile, Others Impress at SIU

University of Southern Indiana Men's Track & Field earned nine top-20 finishes against NCAA Division I competition including a win during day two of the Don Denoon Invitational Saturday hosted by Southern Illinois University.

Senior Chase Broughton (Marengo, Indiana) and junior Bastian Grau (Höchstadt, Germany) recorded USI's two fastest mile times of the season taking the top two spots in the event. Broughton won the event, defeating the field with a time of four minutes, 06.97 seconds. Grau finishes second, less than a second later in 4:07.67. Broughton and Grau both earned NCAA Division II provisional marks in the event also.

Freshman Javan Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) made it a Screaming Eagle sweep of the top three finishing in 4:16.43. Junior James Cecil (Owensboro, Kentucky) also earned a top-20 finish with a time of 4:27.32, food enough for 17th.

Two runners finished in the top-20 of the 800-meter run. Finishing sixth, sophomore Tyler Kruse (Fort Branch, Indiana) turned in a time of 1:57.36 while sophomore Almustapha Silvester (Indianapolis) finished 17th in 2:00.99.

Freshmen Nathan Hall (Springfield, Missouri) and Eli Hill (Bloomington, Illinois) finished about 12 seconds apart in the 3,000-meters. Hall's time of 8:42.76 was good enough for sixth-place. Hill turned in his best performance of the year in the event with a time of 8:54.08 and a 12th-place finish.

In the field events, a toss of 48 feet, 04.75 inches gave senior Jalen Madison (Washington, Indiana) a 12th-place finish in the weight throw. The mark is the third best of the season for Madison.

USI returns to action February 10-11 in Allendale, Michigan, for the GVSU Big Meet hosted by Grand Valley State University.

