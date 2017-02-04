USI Competes With Strong Division I Talent at SIU

Two Screaming Eagles had impressive performances in the 3,000-meter run including junior Jessica Lincoln (Palatine, Illinois) and sophomore Hope Jones (Cumberland, Indiana) The duo finished in in consecutive positions with Lincoln taking six and Jones finishing seventh. The two also record the fastest times in the event this season with marks of 10 minutes, 05.28 seconds and 10:13.39, respectively. Lincoln's time was also fast enough to earn an NCAA Division II provisional mark.

After earning a win each of the past three weekends, sophomore Kate Henrickson (Boonville, Indiana) earned an 11th-place finish with her best time of the season in the mile. Eight Division I runners placed above Henrickson with the top-20 finishers separated by about 15 seconds.

Henrickson also turned in a top-20 performance in the 800-meters finish in 19th with a time of 2:25.41. The mark also improves her season-best time in the event.

On Friday, sophomore Hilary Paxson (Liberty Center, Indiana) broke the school-record in the weight throw with a toss of 49 feet, 0.25 inches. The mark bested the previous record held by Vanessa Higdon since 2015 by nearly nine inches. The sophomore also earned a tenth place finish in the event amongst a field loaded with NCAA Division I competition.

Also on Friday, junior Jenna Martin (Evansville, Indiana) recorded a tenth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 17'00.75".

USI returns to action February 10-11 in Allendale, Michigan, for the GVSU Big Meet hosted by Grand Valley State University.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations