The Lady Oaks got back to their winning ways, defeating the Mavericks of Ohio State University-Mansfield 104-63.

Olivia Carroll went 9-14 from the field, scoring 21 points to lead the Oaks, matched by Chelsea Jellison, who shot 8-14, including 5-8 from three point range. Maddison Ubelhor added 16 counters, while grabbing nine rebounds, and Rashawnda Shamell came off the bench to post 12. Emily Pitkin hauled in a game high 13 rebounds to go with eight counters.

Carla Stoll, Hannah Adams and Hunter Felter all had double-doubles for the Mavericks, each scoring 19 points in the game. Stoll and Adams each grabbed 11 rebounds, while Felter hauled in 10 missed shots.

For the game, OCU shot 42-89 (47.2%) from the field, including 13-26 (50.0%) from three point range. OSU-Mansfield connected on 24-74 (32.4%) of their shot attempts, making 7-20 (35.0%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 7-8 (87.5%) from the foul line compared to 8-11 (72.7%) for the visitors.

The Lady Oaks held a 54-46 rebounding advantage, including a slim 15-13 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 33 assists, compared to 10 for OSU-M, while winning the turnover battle 18-5. The Oaks had 11 blocked shots in the contest, and stole the ball 13 times, while the Mavericks had three blocks and four steals.

