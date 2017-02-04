Henderson firefighters building new home for a local family

Henderson firefighters building a new home on the 700 block of Leiber Street on the city's east side.

Henderson Firefighters were working off the clock and building a new home for a local family in need.

We caught up with them in their second week of a special project for Habitat for Humanity.

A woman, who lived in her previous home that was destroyed by fire in 2008 on Leiber Street, died after firefighters discovered her using her own body to shield her infant granddaughter who survived the fire.

Now, firefighters are working to build a new home on the same lot, for a new family.

"It's the right thing to do," said Firefighter Garrett Tande while cutting wood. "Helping the community any way we can on and off the clock, trying to make a difference for the city of Henderson. That's why we're here," Tande said.

The empty lot on the 700 block of Leiber Street was donated to Habitat for Humanity by family members of the victims from the 2008 fire.

That inspired Local 2290 Fire Union's President Jessie Martin to recruit firefighters to help build a new home. Several of the firefighters volunteering worked the deadly fire there in 2008.

"Most of us enjoy our job, but most of us don't enjoy that a lot of the only interaction we have with people is when they're having the worst day of their life," said Jessie Martin. "This is just a way for us to get out and have more of a positive impact in the community."

When complete, firefighters and Habitat for Humanity will award the house to the Cook family of Henderson.

We're told it'll be move-in ready by April this year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.