EVSC breaks ground on new McCutchanville Elementary School

Before we broke to you the news of a new school, the 25 acres of land had just been sitting there since it was bought in 1995.

It's part of how the EVSC is expanding its presence on Evansville's north side.

It's cost effective, and a great way to get rid of overcrowded hallways of the Oak Hill and Scott Elementary schools. That's what developers thought of while designing the fourth ever McCutchanville Elementary School.

It's the first since the old one closed in 1966. It will be completely paid for with cash, at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

"The tax rate that Vanderburgh residents pay for schools will go down 3 cents for $100. So that's about slightly less than a three percent decline that people will pay for Vanderburgh county schools," says EVSC Superintendent David Smith.

When complete, the 25 acres will house close to 1,000 students, likely larger numbers than what Cindy Brinker remembers when she graduated in 1965.

"It was different than the other schools. We fed into Harrison and Harrison was new at that time. We were the small school, going into the big school," Brinker said.

Gail Rodgers was one of her best friends graduating in the same class.

"We had six classrooms at the old McCutchanville school, and now to think of all the classrooms and the new technology they're gonna have, it's just thrilling," Rodgers said.

There should be plenty of room for her grandkids when they eventually enroll there. It's a way of upholding a tradition while moving forward at the same time.

"There's such overwhelming support for the McCutchanville name that we decided not to have students research that, but research mascots and school colors," Smith said.

Students will submit their ideas to the school board when they're finished. Construction is set to begin right away.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.