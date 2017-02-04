Fayetteville downs Evansville, 5-1

The Evansville Thunderbolts traveled to Fayetteville this weekend for a two-games series against the FireAntz. The two teams had previously only seen each other once this season. Fayetteville had come into the matchup having won eight of their last 10 games including the previous four-in-a-row. Evansville had been riding high after beating the rival Peoria Rivermen at home last Saturday, but fell to the FireAntz, 5-1, Friday night.

Play was tightly contested through the early stages of the game with Evansville having a slight lead in shots 16-15 after two periods, though both teams would remain scoreless. However, both teams would find their collective offense for the game in the third. Dave Williams scored his 9th goal of the season at the 4:19 mark of the third period, with defenseman Josh Elmes getting the assist against his former team. The goal would turn out to be Evansville's only tally of the game. Fayetteville would respond just 18 seconds later with a goal from Chris Porter. From there, the wheels fell off for the Thunderbolts as Fayetteville would go on to score four more unanswered goals to secure their fifth straight win.

Fayetteville's Tayler Thompson ended the night with 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) as well as Bobby Chaumont and Chris Porter both getting a goal and two assists. Thunderbolts goaltender made 22 saves on 27 shots in his 21st game of the season. Josh Elmes' assist came in his first game back after coming off the 21-day IR. The Thunderbolts get a quick turnaround on a rematch as the play the FireAntz again in Fayetteville tonight. Puck drops at 6:30 CST and the action can be followed live on MixLR.

