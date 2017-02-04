Castle Regional Team and Individual Wrestling Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Devon Casebolt of Castle

2nd Place - Sam Scott of Heritage Hills

3rd Place - Logan Sutton of Boonville

4th Place - Kaleb Hinderliter of Evansville Mater Dei

1st Place Match

Devon Casebolt (Castle) 30-2, So. over Sam Scott (Heritage Hills) 38-3, Fr. (Dec 8-1).

3rd Place Match

Logan Sutton (Boonville) 41-6, Fr. over Kaleb Hinderliter (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Seth Horty of Evansville Memorial

3rd Place - Chris Tucker of Evansville F.j. Reitz

4th Place - Brooks Hartz of Castle

1st Place Match

Kane Egli (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-7, Fr. over Seth Horty (Evansville Memorial) 38-5, Sr. (SV-1 9-7).

3rd Place Match

Chris Tucker (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, Jr. over Brooks Hartz (Castle) 28-10, So. (SV-1 2-0).



120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Neal Bealmear of Castle

3rd Place - Hunter Rice of Evansville Memorial

4th Place - Eric Harpenau of Gibson Southern

1st Place Match

Eli Dickens (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-3, Fr. over Neal Bealmear (Castle) 28-5, So. (MD 12-4).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Rice (Evansville Memorial) 21-8, Sr. over Eric Harpenau (Gibson Southern) 15-11, So. (Dec 3-0).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Carson Willis of Castle

3rd Place - Parker McNeely of Vincennes Lincoln

4th Place - Cameron Fisher of North Posey

1st Place Match

Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-3, Fr. over Carson Willis (Castle) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

3rd Place Match

Parker McNeely (Vincennes Lincoln) 38-4, So. over Cameron Fisher (North Posey) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-6).



132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Caleb Craig of Evansville F.j. Reitz

3rd Place - Matt Kincaid of Castle

4th Place - David Teague of Tell City

1st Place Match

Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei) 31-0, Sr. over Caleb Craig (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 34-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).

3rd Place Match

Matt Kincaid (Castle) 18-8, Jr. over David Teague (Tell City) 23-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).



138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Levi Miller of North Posey

2nd Place - Robert Deters of Castle

3rd Place - Nolan Schaefer of Evansville Memorial

4th Place - Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei

1st Place Match

Levi Miller (North Posey) 37-4, Jr. over Robert Deters (Castle) 32-9, Fr. (UTB 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Schaefer (Evansville Memorial) 35-9, Sr. over Nolan Weidner (Evansville Mater Dei) 21-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).



145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Happe of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Harley Gorman of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Jacob Freeman of Castle

4th Place - Nolan Durcholz of Evansville Memorial

1st Place Match

Joe Happe (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. over Harley Gorman (Mount Vernon) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 8-2).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Freeman (Castle) 26-13, Jr. over Nolan Durcholz (Evansville Memorial) 26-17, Sr. (Dec 2-1).



152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Clay McNutt of Castle

4th Place - Kye Fehrenbacher of Evansville F.j. Reitz

1st Place Match

Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-0, Jr. over Austin Bethel (Mount Vernon) 37-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

3rd Place Match

Clay McNutt (Castle) 29-11, Sr. over Kye Fehrenbacher (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, So. (Dec 6-3).



160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton

2nd Place - Jacob Farmer of Castle

3rd Place - Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei

4th Place - Shawn Coane of Evansville North

1st Place Match

Chase Wilson (Princeton) 34-3, Jr. over Jacob Farmer (Castle) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

3rd Place Match

Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-6, Fr. over Shawn Coane (Evansville North) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3).



170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Conner Brown of Evansville Memorial

2nd Place - Micah Keller of Mount Vernon

3rd Place - Carson Mohler of Castle

4th Place - Wyatt Montgomery of Evansville Mater Dei

1st Place Match

Conner Brown (Evansville Memorial) 34-7, Sr. over Micah Keller (Mount Vernon) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Carson Mohler (Castle) 27-11, Sr. over Wyatt Montgomery (Evansville Mater Dei) 12-8, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jeremy McKinley of Tecumseh

2nd Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central

3rd Place - Will Nunn of Castle

4th Place - Andrew Koonce of Evansville F.j. Reitz

1st Place Match

Jeremy McKinley (Tecumseh) 40-2, Sr. over Kiave Guerrier (Evansville Central) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 11-5).

3rd Place Match

Will Nunn (Castle) 31-7, So. over Andrew Koonce (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:50).



195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Will Rolley of Castle

3rd Place - Holden Abshier of Evansville Memorial

4th Place - Aaron Brievogel of Gibson Southern

1st Place Match

Kurtis Wilderman (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-1, Sr. over Will Rolley (Castle) 29-9, Jr. (MD 14-5).

3rd Place Match

Holden Abshier (Evansville Memorial) 28-7, Sr. over Aaron Brievogel (Gibson Southern) 24-18, Fr. (Dec 7-0).



220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei

2nd Place - Brennan Norman of Castle

3rd Place - Payton Halbig of Princeton

4th Place - Jake Sisk of Pike Central

1st Place Match

Michael Boots (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-2, Jr. over Brennan Norman (Castle) 30-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:34 (16-0)).

3rd Place Match

Payton Halbig (Princeton) 34-7, Sr. over Jake Sisk (Pike Central) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 10-6).



285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon

2nd Place - Alex Lichlyter of Evansville Memorial

3rd Place - Silas Goff of Pike Central

4th Place - Dalton Beal of Princeton

1st Place Match

Wade Ripple (Mount Vernon) 41-0, Sr. over Alex Lichlyter (Evansville Memorial) 29-2, Jr. (Fall 3:58).

3rd Place Match

Silas Goff (Pike Central) 34-10, Jr. over Dalton Beal (Princeton) 29-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2).