Castle Regional Team and Individual Wrestling Results

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Devon Casebolt of Castle
2nd Place - Sam Scott of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Logan Sutton of Boonville
4th Place - Kaleb Hinderliter of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Devon Casebolt (Castle) 30-2, So. over Sam Scott (Heritage Hills) 38-3, Fr. (Dec 8-1).
3rd Place Match
Logan Sutton (Boonville) 41-6, Fr. over Kaleb Hinderliter (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Seth Horty of Evansville Memorial
3rd Place - Chris Tucker of Evansville F.j. Reitz
4th Place - Brooks Hartz of Castle
1st Place Match
Kane Egli (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-7, Fr. over Seth Horty (Evansville Memorial) 38-5, Sr. (SV-1 9-7).
3rd Place Match
Chris Tucker (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, Jr. over Brooks Hartz (Castle) 28-10, So. (SV-1 2-0).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Neal Bealmear of Castle
3rd Place - Hunter Rice of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Eric Harpenau of Gibson Southern
1st Place Match
Eli Dickens (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-3, Fr. over Neal Bealmear (Castle) 28-5, So. (MD 12-4).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Rice (Evansville Memorial) 21-8, Sr. over Eric Harpenau (Gibson Southern) 15-11, So. (Dec 3-0).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Carson Willis of Castle
3rd Place - Parker McNeely of Vincennes Lincoln
4th Place - Cameron Fisher of North Posey
1st Place Match
Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-3, Fr. over Carson Willis (Castle) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
3rd Place Match
Parker McNeely (Vincennes Lincoln) 38-4, So. over Cameron Fisher (North Posey) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-6).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Caleb Craig of Evansville F.j. Reitz
3rd Place - Matt Kincaid of Castle
4th Place - David Teague of Tell City
1st Place Match
Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei) 31-0, Sr. over Caleb Craig (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 34-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).
3rd Place Match
Matt Kincaid (Castle) 18-8, Jr. over David Teague (Tell City) 23-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Levi Miller of North Posey
2nd Place - Robert Deters of Castle
3rd Place - Nolan Schaefer of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Levi Miller (North Posey) 37-4, Jr. over Robert Deters (Castle) 32-9, Fr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Schaefer (Evansville Memorial) 35-9, Sr. over Nolan Weidner (Evansville Mater Dei) 21-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Happe of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Harley Gorman of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Jacob Freeman of Castle
4th Place - Nolan Durcholz of Evansville Memorial
1st Place Match
Joe Happe (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. over Harley Gorman (Mount Vernon) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 8-2).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Freeman (Castle) 26-13, Jr. over Nolan Durcholz (Evansville Memorial) 26-17, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Clay McNutt of Castle
4th Place - Kye Fehrenbacher of Evansville F.j. Reitz
1st Place Match
Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-0, Jr. over Austin Bethel (Mount Vernon) 37-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
3rd Place Match
Clay McNutt (Castle) 29-11, Sr. over Kye Fehrenbacher (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, So. (Dec 6-3).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton
2nd Place - Jacob Farmer of Castle
3rd Place - Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei
4th Place - Shawn Coane of Evansville North
1st Place Match
Chase Wilson (Princeton) 34-3, Jr. over Jacob Farmer (Castle) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3).
3rd Place Match
Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-6, Fr. over Shawn Coane (Evansville North) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Conner Brown of Evansville Memorial
2nd Place - Micah Keller of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Carson Mohler of Castle
4th Place - Wyatt Montgomery of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Conner Brown (Evansville Memorial) 34-7, Sr. over Micah Keller (Mount Vernon) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Carson Mohler (Castle) 27-11, Sr. over Wyatt Montgomery (Evansville Mater Dei) 12-8, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jeremy McKinley of Tecumseh
2nd Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central
3rd Place - Will Nunn of Castle
4th Place - Andrew Koonce of Evansville F.j. Reitz
1st Place Match
Jeremy McKinley (Tecumseh) 40-2, Sr. over Kiave Guerrier (Evansville Central) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 11-5).
3rd Place Match
Will Nunn (Castle) 31-7, So. over Andrew Koonce (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:50).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Will Rolley of Castle
3rd Place - Holden Abshier of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Aaron Brievogel of Gibson Southern
1st Place Match
Kurtis Wilderman (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-1, Sr. over Will Rolley (Castle) 29-9, Jr. (MD 14-5).
3rd Place Match
Holden Abshier (Evansville Memorial) 28-7, Sr. over Aaron Brievogel (Gibson Southern) 24-18, Fr. (Dec 7-0).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Brennan Norman of Castle
3rd Place - Payton Halbig of Princeton
4th Place - Jake Sisk of Pike Central
1st Place Match
Michael Boots (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-2, Jr. over Brennan Norman (Castle) 30-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:34 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match
Payton Halbig (Princeton) 34-7, Sr. over Jake Sisk (Pike Central) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 10-6).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon
2nd Place - Alex Lichlyter of Evansville Memorial
3rd Place - Silas Goff of Pike Central
4th Place - Dalton Beal of Princeton
1st Place Match
Wade Ripple (Mount Vernon) 41-0, Sr. over Alex Lichlyter (Evansville Memorial) 29-2, Jr. (Fall 3:58).
3rd Place Match
Silas Goff (Pike Central) 34-10, Jr. over Dalton Beal (Princeton) 29-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
|
|
|
Team
|
Season Team
|
Abbr
|
Count
|
Points
|
1.
|
|
Evansville Mater Dei
|
Evansville Mater Dei, IN (GET)
|
EMD
|
13
|
203.0
|
2.
|
|
Castle
|
Castle, IN (GET)
|
CAST
|
14
|
172.5
|
3.
|
|
Evansville Memorial
|
Evansville Reitz Memorial, IN (GET)
|
EVME
|
10
|
88.5
|
4.
|
|
Mount Vernon
|
Mt. Vernon, IN (GET)
|
MOVE
|
5
|
71.0
|
5.
|
|
Evansville F.j. Reitz
|
Evansville F.J. Reitz, IN (GET)
|
EFJR
|
11
|
39.0
|
5.
|
|
Princeton
|
Princeton Community, IN (GET)
|
PRIN
|
4
|
39.0
|
7.
|
|
North Posey
|
North Posey, IN (GET)
|
NOPO
|
7
|
27.0
|
8.
|
|
Tecumseh
|
Tecumseh, IN (GET)
|
TECU
|
4
|
20.0
|
9.
|
|
Pike Central
|
Pike Central, IN (GET)
|
PICE
|
5
|
17.0
|
10.
|
|
Evansville Central
|
Evansville Central, IN (GET)
|
EVCE
|
6
|
16.0
|
11.
|
|
Heritage Hills
|
Heritage Hills, IN (GET)
|
HEHI
|
7
|
14.0
|
12.
|
|
Gibson Southern
|
Gibson Southern, IN (GET)
|
GISO
|
8
|
12.0
|
13.
|
|
Vincennes Lincoln
|
Vincennes Lincoln, IN (GET)
|
VILI
|
5
|
10.0
|
14.
|
|
Boonville
|
Boonville, IN (GET)
|
BOON
|
2
|
9.0
|
15.
|
|
Tell City
|
Tell City, IN (GET)
|
TECI
|
1
|
7.0
|
16.
|
|
Evansville North
|
Evansville North, IN (GET)
|
EVNO
|
3
|
6.0
|
17.
|
|
Evansville Bosse
|
Evansville Bosse, IN (GET)
|
EVBO
|
2
|
0.0
|
17.
|
|
South Spencer
|
South Spencer, IN (GET)
|
SOSP
|
2
|
0.0
|
19.
|
|
Evansville Harrison
|
Evansville Harrison, IN (GET)
|
EVHA
|
3
|
-1.0