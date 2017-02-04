Castle Regional Team and Individual Wrestling Results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Castle Regional Team and Individual Wrestling Results

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer

EVANSVILLE, IN

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Devon Casebolt of Castle
2nd Place - Sam Scott of Heritage Hills
3rd Place - Logan Sutton of Boonville
4th Place - Kaleb Hinderliter of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Devon Casebolt (Castle) 30-2, So. over Sam Scott (Heritage Hills) 38-3, Fr. (Dec 8-1).
3rd Place Match
Logan Sutton (Boonville) 41-6, Fr. over Kaleb Hinderliter (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kane Egli of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Seth Horty of Evansville Memorial
3rd Place - Chris Tucker of Evansville F.j. Reitz
4th Place - Brooks Hartz of Castle
1st Place Match
Kane Egli (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-7, Fr. over Seth Horty (Evansville Memorial) 38-5, Sr. (SV-1 9-7).
3rd Place Match
Chris Tucker (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, Jr. over Brooks Hartz (Castle) 28-10, So. (SV-1 2-0).

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Neal Bealmear of Castle
3rd Place - Hunter Rice of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Eric Harpenau of Gibson Southern
1st Place Match
Eli Dickens (Evansville Mater Dei) 27-3, Fr. over Neal Bealmear (Castle) 28-5, So. (MD 12-4).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Rice (Evansville Memorial) 21-8, Sr. over Eric Harpenau (Gibson Southern) 15-11, So. (Dec 3-0).

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Carson Willis of Castle
3rd Place - Parker McNeely of Vincennes Lincoln
4th Place - Cameron Fisher of North Posey
1st Place Match
Matt Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 24-3, Fr. over Carson Willis (Castle) 37-3, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
3rd Place Match
Parker McNeely (Vincennes Lincoln) 38-4, So. over Cameron Fisher (North Posey) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 8-6).

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Luigs of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Caleb Craig of Evansville F.j. Reitz
3rd Place - Matt Kincaid of Castle
4th Place - David Teague of Tell City
1st Place Match
Kyle Luigs (Evansville Mater Dei) 31-0, Sr. over Caleb Craig (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 34-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).
3rd Place Match
Matt Kincaid (Castle) 18-8, Jr. over David Teague (Tell City) 23-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Levi Miller of North Posey
2nd Place - Robert Deters of Castle
3rd Place - Nolan Schaefer of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Nolan Weidner of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Levi Miller (North Posey) 37-4, Jr. over Robert Deters (Castle) 32-9, Fr. (UTB 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Schaefer (Evansville Memorial) 35-9, Sr. over Nolan Weidner (Evansville Mater Dei) 21-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Happe of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Harley Gorman of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Jacob Freeman of Castle
4th Place - Nolan Durcholz of Evansville Memorial
1st Place Match
Joe Happe (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-8, Sr. over Harley Gorman (Mount Vernon) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 8-2).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Freeman (Castle) 26-13, Jr. over Nolan Durcholz (Evansville Memorial) 26-17, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Austin Bethel of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Clay McNutt of Castle
4th Place - Kye Fehrenbacher of Evansville F.j. Reitz
1st Place Match
Joe Lee (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-0, Jr. over Austin Bethel (Mount Vernon) 37-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).
3rd Place Match
Clay McNutt (Castle) 29-11, Sr. over Kye Fehrenbacher (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 31-12, So. (Dec 6-3).

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Wilson of Princeton
2nd Place - Jacob Farmer of Castle
3rd Place - Macartney Parkinson of Evansville Mater Dei
4th Place - Shawn Coane of Evansville North
1st Place Match
Chase Wilson (Princeton) 34-3, Jr. over Jacob Farmer (Castle) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3).
3rd Place Match
Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-6, Fr. over Shawn Coane (Evansville North) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Conner Brown of Evansville Memorial
2nd Place - Micah Keller of Mount Vernon
3rd Place - Carson Mohler of Castle
4th Place - Wyatt Montgomery of Evansville Mater Dei
1st Place Match
Conner Brown (Evansville Memorial) 34-7, Sr. over Micah Keller (Mount Vernon) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Carson Mohler (Castle) 27-11, Sr. over Wyatt Montgomery (Evansville Mater Dei) 12-8, Sr. (SV-1 3-1).

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jeremy McKinley of Tecumseh
2nd Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central
3rd Place - Will Nunn of Castle
4th Place - Andrew Koonce of Evansville F.j. Reitz
1st Place Match
Jeremy McKinley (Tecumseh) 40-2, Sr. over Kiave Guerrier (Evansville Central) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 11-5).
3rd Place Match
Will Nunn (Castle) 31-7, So. over Andrew Koonce (Evansville F.j. Reitz) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:50).

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Will Rolley of Castle
3rd Place - Holden Abshier of Evansville Memorial
4th Place - Aaron Brievogel of Gibson Southern
1st Place Match
Kurtis Wilderman (Evansville Mater Dei) 25-1, Sr. over Will Rolley (Castle) 29-9, Jr. (MD 14-5).
3rd Place Match
Holden Abshier (Evansville Memorial) 28-7, Sr. over Aaron Brievogel (Gibson Southern) 24-18, Fr. (Dec 7-0).

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei
2nd Place - Brennan Norman of Castle
3rd Place - Payton Halbig of Princeton
4th Place - Jake Sisk of Pike Central
1st Place Match
Michael Boots (Evansville Mater Dei) 28-2, Jr. over Brennan Norman (Castle) 30-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:34 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match
Payton Halbig (Princeton) 34-7, Sr. over Jake Sisk (Pike Central) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 10-6).

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wade Ripple of Mount Vernon
2nd Place - Alex Lichlyter of Evansville Memorial
3rd Place - Silas Goff of Pike Central
4th Place - Dalton Beal of Princeton
1st Place Match
Wade Ripple (Mount Vernon) 41-0, Sr. over Alex Lichlyter (Evansville Memorial) 29-2, Jr. (Fall 3:58).
3rd Place Match
Silas Goff (Pike Central) 34-10, Jr. over Dalton Beal (Princeton) 29-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

Team

Season Team

Abbr 

Count

Points

1.

Evansville Mater Dei 

Evansville Mater Dei, IN (GET)

EMD

13

203.0

2.

Castle 

Castle, IN (GET)

CAST

14

172.5

3.

Evansville Memorial 

Evansville Reitz Memorial, IN (GET)

EVME

10

88.5

4.

Mount Vernon 

Mt. Vernon, IN (GET)

MOVE

5

71.0

5.

Evansville F.j. Reitz 

Evansville F.J. Reitz, IN (GET)

EFJR

11

39.0

5.

Princeton 

Princeton Community, IN (GET)

PRIN

4

39.0

7.

North Posey 

North Posey, IN (GET)

NOPO

7

27.0

8.

Tecumseh 

Tecumseh, IN (GET)

TECU

4

20.0

9.

Pike Central 

Pike Central, IN (GET)

PICE

5

17.0

10.

Evansville Central 

Evansville Central, IN (GET)

EVCE

6

16.0

11.

Heritage Hills 

Heritage Hills, IN (GET)

HEHI

7

14.0

12.

Gibson Southern 

Gibson Southern, IN (GET)

GISO

8

12.0

13.

Vincennes Lincoln 

Vincennes Lincoln, IN (GET)

VILI

5

10.0

14.

Boonville 

Boonville, IN (GET)

BOON

2

9.0

15.

Tell City 

Tell City, IN (GET)

TECI

1

7.0

16.

Evansville North 

Evansville North, IN (GET)

EVNO

3

6.0

17.

Evansville Bosse 

Evansville Bosse, IN (GET)

EVBO

2

0.0

17.

South Spencer 

South Spencer, IN (GET)

SOSP

2

0.0

19.

Evansville Harrison 

Evansville Harrison, IN (GET)

EVHA

3

-1.0
