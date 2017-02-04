Tri-Staters participate in Boonville Polar Plunge to benefit IN Special Olympics

Dozens of plungers got their chill on at the Boonville Polar Plunge (WFIE)

A group of fearless Tri-Staters braved the cold waters on Saturday all to benefit the Indiana Special Olympics.

Dozens of plungers got their chill on at the Boonville Polar Plunge.

Teams jump into the Scales Lake every year to raise money for over 12,000 people involved with the Special Olympics.

Our own Erin Meyer and Byron Douglas helped host the event.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought, uh, it's really cold obviously just went in there dived in pretty nice," said Kain Parker, a USI senior.

After the event, there was an after splash bash at Boonville High School.

