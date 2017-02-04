Muhlenberg Co. schools closed after flu outbreak

Students in Muhlenberg County will have a few more days without class due to a flu outbreak in the county.

On Friday, the Muhlenberg County High School Facebook page posted the following message:

Two days later, Muhlenberg County School Officials believe that is enough time to rid the schools of germs. The school district was forced to close after a flu outbreak, sending students and most faculty home.

Now that the halls are empty, How do they fight the flu? Douse the district in bleach.

"According to our healthcare providers, you probably need the additional date, we need that time also for disinfecting trying to do what they can that any germs, they're getting those taken care of," says Superintendent Randy McCarty.

McCarty says attendance hit close to 85%, that's usually the cutoff number for canceling school. Greenville Elementary and Muhlenberg County High School were hit hard, as a whole over 600 students called in sick on Friday.

The school district also doesn't want to lose funding from the flu.

McCarty said 85% attendance in the district would cost the school at least 1$5,000 a day. The two days off will be made up at a later date.

