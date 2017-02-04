Man arrested after police find almost 60 grams of marijuana inside vehicle

Evansville man charged with a felony after being pulled over by Indiana State Police trooper for driving with expired registration.

Sherrod Watt, 28-years-old, was stopped by ISP trooper Brent Gramig, shortly after 7 p.m. on U.S. 41, near Washington Avenue. According to the police report, Watt was pulled over for an expired registration.

The report states, Trooper Gramig detected a "strong odor of burnt marijuana," coming from Watt's vehicle. Fellow ISP trooper Michael Finney arrived with his K-9 Boomer to begin searching the vehicle.

Two bags were found underneath the driver's seat, containing approximately 58 grams of marijuana total. Watt was then placed under arrest and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on for Possession of Marijuana, class six felony.

He is being held without bond.

