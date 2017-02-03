14 News sits down with new Berry Plastics CEO

New Berry Plastics CEO Tom Salmon sits down with 14 News and explains his plans moving forward.

The new leader of Berry Plastics wrapped up his first day in the top spot on Friday.

The Evansville-based company announced earlier this week Tom Salmon as its new CEO.

Paige Hagan sat down with the man now in charge of the $6.5-billion operation.

Salmon has some big shoes to fill. Under the former Chief executive, John Rich, the company expanded its global footprint, went public and tripled the share price.

"Berry's best advantage in the marketplace--it's our people," said Salmon. "Evansville is the hub of this company, it's been the hub of this company for many, many years."

Salmon has been with Berry Plastics since 2007. He is a New York native, and his wife is a Purdue graduate from Floyd Knobs, Indiana.

"I'm looking forward to making Evansville a better place," Salmon told us. "The contributions that I can make as CEO of Berry and all of its employees will go a long way to making that happen."

Berry Plastics in Evansville employs over 2,500 people, and it's one of the largest plastics packaging producers in the world. Its clients include Wal-Mart, Target, and YUM! Brands.

"The nice things about Berry," Salmon explained, "it's just about capitalizing and doing the things we've already done well. Doing it faster, and a larger, greater magnitude. To make it more attractive to our employees, to make it more visible to all the great aspects of Evansville to our employees, our prospective employees to move and locate here to Evansville one day," he said.

Salmon tells us he's ready to take on the challenge.

