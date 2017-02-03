Altered photo shows racial slur on Webster Co. Schools website

Webster County school officials are wondering how someone was able to alter a screen shot of their website and insert a racial slur.

A Webster County High School student posted a photo to Instagram of the school's website with a racial slur on it. The school's web page was not hacked. Officials say the photo was altered. The School's superintendent says this was an isolated incident.

"Inappropriate use of technology by a single student who can recreate an image and post send a hate filled message can certainly send the wrong message for any organization and cause alarm," says Superintendent Dr. Rachel Yarbrough.

The school district has narrowed down their search to a student, who is likely facing punishment. An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.