EPD investigating armed robbery at MetroPCS

Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened after 5:30 p.m. at MetroPCS on First Avenue.

Sgt. John Evans with EPD says two men went into the store, showed a gun, and demanded cash before they took off on foot.

We're told one of them was wearing a red bandana and a sweatsuit. The other was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.