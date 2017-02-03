Owensboro woman looking for stolen war medals

An Owensboro woman is asking the community for help after someone stole her grandfather's war medals. He's since passed away and those medals were one of the few things left behind for her to remember him by.

Monica Wooldridge says her favorite childhood memories are listening to her grandpa's war stories. He would pull out his medals and show them to her and her sister. She says that's all she wanted when he passed away, and now she wants nothing more than to have them returned.

Her grandpa, George Crabtree, served in World War II and had collected 9 different medals including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. When he died in 2000, Monica received those medals. She says she put them in a lock box in the car, but when she went to get them this weekend, they were gone.

Now she's asking if anyone knows who took them or where they could be. She says she stopped by many local pawn shops and filed a police report. Now she's even offering up a reward for their safe return.

Monica is offering a $500 reward for whoever will return the medals. She says no questions asked and she won't press charges. You can reach out to her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/monica.wooldridge.18 or at 270-929-2732.

