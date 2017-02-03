Aces Full-court Press: Head Coach Marty Simmons

Wednesday's overtime setback to Indiana State was the darkest of all, as the Aces blew a 12-point second half lead. And while they did manage to battle back to force extra frames, the result was a deflating 85-84 loss.

Now the focus shifts to a matinee match-up with Missouri State, a team head coach Marty Simmons' squad lost to 55-51 in Springfield three weeks ago.

