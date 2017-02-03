Aces Full-court Press: Head Coach Marty Simmons

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating three men who were stranded while kayaking in the Patoka River.More >>
We have heard reports of a serious crash with injuries in Gibson Co. According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West.More >>
"Let's Golf for Halee" was the theme of a Golden Tee Tournament event on Sunday at Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar. A game the Rathgeber family and their friends enjoy. So why not turn it into a benefit event for the family?More >>
Officials said Gary Underhill, a 76-year-old man reported missing by his wife on Saturday, has been found.More >>
One month after buying a new truck Anthony Miller is looking for whoever shot out a hole in his window. Miller said his first drive will likely be to a repair shop.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
