Judge finds probable cause in Odis Barrett case

The man involved in the Owensboro police standoff a few weeks ago was back in court Friday.

The judge found probable cause in the case. This means the case will now go to the grand jury which meets in the middle of March.

Odis Barrett is facing three counts of attempted murder of police charges after firing his gun at officers when they attempted serving a warrant.

The judge lowered Barrett's bond from $500,000 to now $300,000 cash full.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.