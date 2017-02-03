Bank account setup to benefit Loehrlein twins

An account has been set up at a Tri-State bank to help the victims of a deadly domestic assault.

Clint Loehrlein is charged in the murder of his wife, Sherry, and shooting and stabbing his daughters, Nicole and Cynthia.

The attack happened a few weeks ago at their Darmstadt home.

Officials with Old National Bank tell us a benefit account is open at the bank in the name of Nicole and Cynthia Loehrlein. If you would like to donate, let the clerk know it is for the Loehrlein twins.

We've also confirmed letters and cards of support are flooding into a P.O. Box set up by the Prosecutor's Office.

No word from family on the twins' condition.

