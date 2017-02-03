Civil suit filed against Billy Joe Miles

The woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Owensboro businessman Billy Joe Miles has now filed a civil lawsuit against him.

The victim and her husband filed a complaint against Billy Joe Miles under the names Jane Doe and John Doe.

The civil suit contains a motion to proceed as those names to protect the identity of the victims and her family. The complaint states Jane Doe was working for a senior care service when the incident happened on July 2.

[PREVIOUS: Judge in Billy Joe Miles case recuses himself]

Jane Doe claims she was assisting Miles at his home when he assaulted her. The suit goes on to say he forcibly committed an act of sexual intercourse and as a result of that, she's suffered both physical and mental pain.

Billy Joe Miles is charged with rape, sodomy, and bribing a witness. He's due back in court on September 5 for a jury trial.

