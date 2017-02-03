Keep Evansville Beautiful mascot, Evie Sue, has emergency surger - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Keep Evansville Beautiful mascot, Evie Sue, has emergency surgery

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One of Evansville's most popular pets had to go through emergency surgery overnight.

Evie Sue, the mascot for Keep Evansville Beautiful, went into the Pet Emergency Room Thursday night with a mass on her spleen.

According to her Facebook page, she made it through surgery and is still in the pet hospital.

