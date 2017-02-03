Tell City Police arrest 3 on drug dealing charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tell City Police arrest 3 on drug dealing charges

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) -

Three people are in the Perry County Jail on drug dealing charges.

Tell City Police say the arrests come after an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in the city.

Nathaniel Gadson, Timothy Schraner, and Megan Schneider were all arrested on multiple drug-related offenses, including dealing meth.

