Hoops Live: Daviess Co. girls vs Owensboro Catholic girls

The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an Evansville man is expected to begin Monday.More >>
DNR officials say a kayak overturned when it hit a tree limb downstream of County Road 300. That area was flooded with a strong current, and the DNR says the three men were stranded for about an hour and a half.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating three men who were stranded while kayaking in the Patoka River.More >>
We have heard reports of a serious crash with injuries in Gibson Co. According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West.More >>
"Let's Golf for Halee" was the theme of a Golden Tee Tournament event on Sunday at Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar. A game the Rathgeber family and their friends enjoy. So why not turn it into a benefit event for the family?More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
