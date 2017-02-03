Lane closures expected on Twin Bridges

Drivers can expect lane restrictions on the southbound Twin Bridge for the next two to four weeks.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be installing navigation lights throughout the weekend.

Then, next week, work will continue each day from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Once crews wrap up on the southbound bridge, they'll switch to the north.

We'll keep you posted.

