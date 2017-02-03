Jimmy John's now open in downtown Evansville

Another restaurant in downtown Evansville for the first time Friday.

Jimmy John's opened their fourth location at 330 Main Street.

Opening day for Jimmy Johns in downtown Evansville! pic.twitter.com/6lL8E7yzVo — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) February 3, 2017

Known for their "freaky fast" delivery, Jimmy John's is a gourmet sub shop that offers many varieties of sandwiches.

The restaurant is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with more than 2600 Jimmy John's locations across 43 states.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.