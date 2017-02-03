Opening date for City Tower at 420 Main expected by 2020

A $25-million project is expected to help pump new life to downtown Evansville.

The former Old National Bank building at 420 Main Street, will be transformed into a mix of retail, office space, and luxury condominiums. We're told the estimated opening date could happen within the next two years.

The President of F.C. Tucker Commercial, Ken Newcomb, told us City Tower at 420 Main is expected to open in 2019 or 2020.

The first and main floors will be home to retail space, an atrium, private offices and a private gym for residents.

A patio and public restaurant could sit on the 6th floor. And customizable luxury condos for sale on the 12th through 18th floors.

The owners at Lic's on 5th Street tell us they've seen a lot of change over their two decades on 5th Street. Their storefront sits across the street from 420 Main, and they're excited to see what will happen here over the next two years.

Business was bustling at one time when they were across the building was Old National Bank. When the bank moved, Lic's lunch rush went with them.

Phase one of the project is already in progress, which involves crews fixing the roof and elevators. The next phase, which is construction, starts next year.

