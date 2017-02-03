Opening set for downtown Evansville hotel

Evansville's new downtown hotel is ready for business.

According to a press release from the City of Evansville, Double Tree by Hilton Evansville has completed construction of the five-story, $61 million hotel. A ribbon cutting celebration will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The hotel is connected via sky bridge to the Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza, and next door to the Indiana University Medical School which is currently under construction.

Double Tree by Hilton Evansville will also be home to Stone City Grill and Quarry Bar.

Click here for a link to the hotel's website.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.