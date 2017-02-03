OCU cancels classes, activities after deaths of faculty member, recent grad

Classes at Oakland City University were canceled Friday after the deaths of a professor and her daughter.

The two were killed in a crash Thursday night at State Route 64 and 65, near the Illinois state line.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff's office, Dr. Claudine Cutchin and her daughter, Adelaide, were traveling west and had stopped at the intersection where State Routes 64 and 65 meet.

Deputies say Dr. Cutchin had a green light when she was hit by an oncoming car that blew through a red light.

Dr. Cutchin was the Dean of Arts and Science and a history professor.

"Dr. Cutchin was a valuable member of this school and the of this community here. She was twice named teacher of the year by students," said Dr. Danny Dunivan. "I was personally one of her students, and she was one of my favorites."

Kenzee Hutchinson, a senior at OCU, tells us this was a year of extreme loss for her.

Kenzee lost her grandma suddenly, a friend to suicide, and her best friend in a car accident, all in one year. She says she spent that semester stuck in a hole that she couldn't pull herself out of.

RIP Dr. Cutchin. One of the greatest teachers I've ever had — Hannah ?? (@hannaheliii) February 3, 2017

The crash is under investigation.

