Boonville Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

Hundreds of Special Olympics Indiana supporters will jump into the chilly water of Scales Lake in Boonville on Saturday, February 4, for the 17th annual Polar Plunge.

Money raised supports year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 12,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Indiana.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Boonville High School. It continues until 11:15 a.m. Opening ceremonies at Scales Lake, emceed by 14 News Sunrise meteorologist Byron Douglas and anchor Erin Meyer, begin at 11:45 a.m. Plungers will jump in at noon.

The Boonville Plunge is one of 18 similar events throughout the state happening in January, February and March. Locally, Plungers will also cool off in Petersburg on February 25.

Each participant must be at least 12 years old and raise at least $75. There is one exception: students with a student ID can raise a minimum of $50.

You can also donate (even after the event) or become a virtual plunger at www.polarplungeIN.org. To learn more about Special Olympics Indiana, visit www.soindiana.org.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.