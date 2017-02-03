New EVSC school envisioned by school board back in the '90s

Construction of a new elementary school officially begins with a groundbreaking Saturday in Northern Vanderburgh County.

A school in McCutchanville has been a vision for the EVSC for many years.

Back in the 1990s, EVSC officials said the school board anticipated the rapid growth in northern Vanderburgh county, so they bought property in the area, knowing one day they would use it for a brand new school.

That day has finally come.

The new school will be called McCutchanville Elementary School.

EVSC chief communications director Jason Woebkenberg says the new school is needed because the two elementary schools in the area, Oak Hill and Scott Elementary, are over capacity.

A designated school zone has already been set, and the new school will be comprised of students and teachers from both schools.

Woebkenberg said they've made adjustments at the other schools for the time being, but it's time for a permanent solution. One he says they, and the community, are very excited about.

"We want to make sure that our facilities have the number of students they are designed for- without having to bring in temporary classrooms and portable classrooms which we have done," said Woebkenberg. "But obviously it's a better situation to have them all in one facility, and so this will alleviate some of those growing issues and allow us to have everyone in the brand new school that is within that boundary."

EVSC has not decided on the mascot or school color. That's because they want the students to have a say in that decision.

The groundbreaking will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday on the new property, located at 10701 Petersburg Rd.

EVSC Superintendent David Smith, School Board President Andrew Guarino, County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem and Ed Schiffer, former principal of McCutchanville Elementary School, will make remarks.

Woebkenberg says they expect about 800 students to be enrolled at McCutchanville Elementary when the school opens in the Fall of 2018.

