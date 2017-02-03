KSP releases names of victims in double murder case

Two adults were killed and a teenager was hurt in a shooting near the Kentucky-Tennesse border, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened Thursday night at in a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

State police say 32-year-old Jeremy Demar, from Tennessee, got into a fight with his wife, 32-year-old Pricilla Ann East. He found East in that home, forced his way in and fatally shot her and 28-year-old Christopher Ryan Hoch.

Both victims were soldiers in the U.S. Army.

KSP says a 16-year-old was hurt during the fight inside the home but is expected to be okay.

Troopers say Demar then left the scene with his small child. He was quickly caught by Clarksville police. The child was not hurt.

Demar is currently being held in Clarksville, TN and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

