Police: Murder victim able to describe suspect before death; leads to arrest

Madisonville police have arrested a man as part of a murder investigation.

Police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of West Arch Street in Madisonville just before 8 Thursday night. They found a man, 25-year-old Alex Phebus, who had been stabbed.

Police say he was still conscious and was able to give officers a description of his attacker. Phebus was then taken to the emergency room, where he died.

Officers say the information they got from Phebus pointed them to 21-year-old Jaleen Spivey. Spivey was arrested and charged with murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to contact them.

