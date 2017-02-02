Screaming Eagles survive unexpected challenge

The 17th-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team survived a scare from Missouri University of Science & Technology, 86-78, Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI sees its record go to 20-2 overall and 10-2 in the GLVC, while Missouri S&T goes to 9-10 overall, 3-9 GLVC.



The win gives USI sole possession of second in the GLVC East Division after 22nd-ranked University of Wisconsin-Parkside lost on the road to Rockhurst University. The Screaming Eagles also remain a game back of front-running and eighth-ranked Bellarmine University.



Tonight's victory also marks the 26th time that the Eagles have reached 20-or-more wins in a season and the first time since 2013-14. In the 25 previous 20-win seasons, USI advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament.



The lead bounced back-and-forth throughout the first half as the opening 20 minutes featured six ties and eight lead changes between the Eagles and the Miners. The defenses also dominated the opening stanza as both teams went without a bucket for nearly six minutes in the middle of the half.



After an 8-0 run put the Miners up five points, 27-22, the Eagles rallied to regain the lead with a 16-6 run to post its largest lead of the half, 38-33. USI would hold the lead through the intermission, 41-37.



USI senior guard Bobo Drummond (Peoria, Illinois), who hit the last buck of the half to give USI the four-point halftime lead, led the Eagles with 13 points, while senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) and junior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky) had 10 points each at the break.



In the second half, USI tried to run away with game, building a 13-point advantage, 67-54, with 8:27 left in the contest. Missouri S&T, however, was not done and cut the USI advantage to one point, 73-72, with 4:05 left in the contest.



USI sophomore guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) converted all six of his free throws, while Taylor, Drummond, and sophomore forward Jacob Norman (Evansville, Indiana) combined for seven more points as the Eagles closed out the last four minutes of the 86-78 win with a 13-6 run.



As a team, USI shot 50 percent from the field (31-62) and outrebounded the Miners, 49-33.



Individually, Taylor led five Eagles in double-digits with 22 points. The senior guard/forward has reached 20-or-more points 11 times this season and was second on the team with nine rebounds.



Stein followed Taylor in the scoring column with 18 points and a team-high three assists. He also grabbed eight defensive rebounds in the win.



Washington was third in the scoring column and posted his first USI double-double with 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The junior guard was six-of-10 from the field, four-of-seven from beyond the arc, and one-of-three from the line.



Drummond added a bucket in the second half and finished the game with 15 points, while Norman rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.



USI celebrates Homecoming Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when it hosts Drury University. Drury saw its record go to 13-7 overall and 6-6 in the GLVC after lost at Bellarmine, 87-64.



The Eagles lead the all-time series, 10-9, and have an advantage at the PAC, 4-3, but have lost the last two meetings and four of the last five versus the Panthers. Drury won last year, 75-62, in Springfield, Missouri, with USI senior guard Bobo Drummond (Peoria, Illinois) posting 15 points to lead four Eagles in double-digits.



The only time USI has defeated Drury in the last four years was in the 2014 GLVC championship game at the Ford Center in Evansville.



Following the USI-Drury match-up on Saturday, the Eagles have two regular season home games remaining on the schedule. The final home games are February 16 versus the University of Illinois Springfield and February 18 versus McKendree University. The USI-McKendree match-up will be Senior Day for the Eagles.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department