Holocaust survivor shares his story of persecution

More than a hundred people stuffed the Daviess County library to hear Gross' story of survival and persecution (WFIE)

It has been more than 70 years since Fred Gross was on the run from the Nazis.

As a toddler, Gross and his family left their home in German-occupied Belgium and went to France. That's where they were eventually captured and sent to an internment camp called Gurs in France.

"Some people say you are a strong guy. Am I?...lucky,” said Fred Gross.

Gross says his teenage brother was able to escape the camp and meet up with a French official who signed paperwork freeing the family.

From there, they eventually escaped to Switzerland and then onto the United States.

Audience member Richard Brown says it's a story people need to hear so history doesn't repeat itself.

"I got to thinking about the mechanism that was put into effect with respect to gathering up people," Brown said. "That bothered me. It's so relevant today.”

Gross now lives in Louisville.

He has written a book about his experience and hopes people remember the victims of the Holocaust, especially the children.

