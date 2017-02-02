Hoops Player of the Week: Mater Dei's Connor Ricketts

On Saturday, over 80 local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C. It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.More >>
On Saturday, 82 of our local heroes spent the day touring war memorials built for them in Washington, D.C. It was Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's sixth trip to our nation's capital.More >>
We have heard reports of a serious crash with injuries in Gibson Co. According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near Country Road 100 West.More >>
The tree that fell on Brown's house buried saws, brooms, and other things he needs to clean everything up, but that's not all that's stuck under the debris.More >>
The McCurdy Building was a hot spot watch for this year's Kentucky Derby. We'll show you the sights and sounds of the sounds.More >>
