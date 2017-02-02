Hoops Player of the Week: Mater Dei's Connor Ricketts

It was another heated race for the Hoops Live Player of the Week as many took to the 14 Sports App to cast their ballot.

In the end, Mater Dei's "Long Ranger" took the title.

Connor Ricketts is a mild-mannered senior guard for the Mater Dei Wildcats and although he is not the most outspoken on the court, he plays a pretty big role.

Once he laces up he turns from shy to sniper and is a superman force to be reckoned.

In Mater Dei's win over Heritage Hills, Ricketts tallied 21 points that put him up for the player of the week and he won the title.

It's something he's extremely proud of.

"It means a lot to me," Connor Ricketts said. "I am glad I am able to represent my family and school and play the best every week that I can."

Ricketts says he would love to go on to play college ball, but he is more focused on becoming an engineer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.