Deputies: Thousands of dollars worth of stolen items found inside car

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people in connection with a theft ring.

Deputies responded to a shoplifting at the CVS on Boonville-New Harmony Road on Thursday. They say the suspects took off in a car and was stopped on Old State Road.

We're told they found nearly $9,000 worth of stolen items, including over-the-counter medicine, hygiene products, and other retail items. It is believed to be stolen from various Walgreens, Dollar General, and CVS stores throughout the Tri-State.

Deputies arrested Chelsea McGowan and Tracie Shipwash, both of Linton, Indiana, and were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

McGowan was charged with criminal gang activity, shoplifting, and receiving stolen property.

Shipwash was charged with criminal activity, shoplifting, receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule two narcotic, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a schedule four narcotic.

