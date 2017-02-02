Two dead after Gibson Co. crash

Authorities say two people were killed in a wreck in Gibson County.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening at State Route 64 and State Route 65, near the Illinois state line.

We're told two vehicles were involved.

We are still working to get more information on the victims and what happened.

