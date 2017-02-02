Lady Aces look to get back on track at home

The University of Evansville women’s basketball team will be back in action at the Ford Center this weekend as the Purple Aces are set to host Northern Iowa and Missouri Valley Conference leader Drake.

The Aces (8-12, 3-6 MVC) will hoping to get back on the track after a pair of setbacks at Illinois State and Bradley last weekend. After falling to the Redbirds on Friday, UE rallied from 11 points down midway through the fourth at Bradley to have a shot at tying with just under a minute remaining, but the Braves weathered the storm to pull out a slim 56-52 victory.

The Aces will be looking to carry over the energy from that frantic comeback to this weekend, but it won’t be easy as the top two teams in the Valley are set to visit the Ford Center. Northern Iowa (15-5, 8-1 MVC) and Drake (16-4, 9-0 MVC) battled last week, with the Bulldogs pulling out an 88-79 double-overtime victory in Des Moines.

Earlier this season, the Aces and Bulldogs played to a stalemate after three quarters, thanks in large part to the offensive output of Sara Dickey and Brooke Dossett, who combined to hit nine threes in the game and finish with 31 points. However, Drake kicked off the final 10 minutes with a big run as the Aces fell to the preseason league favorites 82-65.

Two days later, UE dropped a 54-40 decision at UNI.

Dickey, UE’s all-time leading scorer, has led the Aces once again this year, putting up just over 15 points per game, and she’ll face another big time scorer in Drake’s Lizzy Wendell on Sunday. The two stars are the active leading scorers in the MVC and they enter the weekend with a combined 4,253 points, making Sunday’s showdown the second-highest scoring battle in the history of the conference.

Camary Williams also ranks among the Valley leaders this season at 15 points per game, and she’s also a formidable rebounder at 5-foot-5, pulling down better than eight per contest. The leading thief in the conference, Williams’ 4.35 steals per game ranks as the second-best in the country.

Tipoff on Friday against UNI is set for 7 p.m., and Sunday’s game against Drake will be at 1 p.m.

